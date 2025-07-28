Rajasthan districts declare school holidays amid heavy rainfall forecast

Jaipur, Jul 27 (PTI) Ahead of heavy rainfall prediction in the state in the coming days, several districts have announced holidays for schools on July 28 and 29.

District collectors in Baran, Anta, Banswara, Kota, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Tonk and Chittorgarh have issued orders for school holidays.

Various places, including Pali, Ajmer, Tonk, and Baran, recorded widespread rainfall on Sunday.

A well-marked low-pressure area, which had weakened from a depression over Madhya Pradesh, is currently situated over north-central parts of Rajasthan, causing widespread rainfall in the state, the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur said on Sunday.

Several areas, including Pali, Chittorgarh and Baran, witnessed rains on Sunday. Heavy rains that lasted almost two hours flooded roads in the Sadari area of Pali.

Due to the impact of the low pressure, several districts, including Kota, Udaipur, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Jodhpur, recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours. Kushalgarh in Banswara reported the highest rainfall of 136 mm.

The MeT centre had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Jodhpur and Jaipur divisions on Sunday, with the possibility of extremely heavy showers at isolated places in Kota and Udaipur divisions.

It has been predicted that on Monday, parts of Bharatpur, Kota and Udaipur divisions may witness heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, while Jaipur, Ajmer and Jodhpur divisions are likely to receive heavy showers.

On July 29 and 30, Bharatpur, Jaipur and Ajmer divisions are expected to see spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall, while Bikaner division may experience moderate to heavy rain at a few places, the MeT centre added.