Rajasthan double-murder accused nabbed in Delhi by CBI after 16-yr run

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a proclaimed offender wanted for allegedly killing relatives of an additional sessions judge in 2010 in Rajasthan, ending his nearly 16-year run from the law, officials said Friday.

Paras Ram, who was one of the six accused involved in the killing of a father-son duo in Kama, Rajasthan, had been evading agencies since he was booked, they said. He carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

He was arrested in the national capital on Thursday, living under the assumed identity of "Raju Sharma", the officials said.

"It was alleged that on 29.07.2010, the accused persons criminally trespassed into the house of a person at Kama, Rajasthan and opened indiscriminate fire using country-made firearms. As a result of the firing, two persons, including a father and son who were family members of the then Additional Sessions Judge, lost their lives on the spot, while two other persons sustained grievous injuries," a CBI Spokesperson said in a statement.

Through meticulous collection and analysis of technical inputs and field intelligence, the Central Bureau of Investigation developed credible leads on the fugitive's whereabouts, resulting in his arrest.

"The arrested accused was produced before the competent court and has been granted three days of police custody," the spokesperson said.