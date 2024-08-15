Rajasthan: Downpour in Jaipur leads to waterlogging, traffic snarls

Jaipur, Aug 14 (PTI) A downpour in capital Jaipur on Wednesday evening led to waterlogging and traffic snarls while other parts of Rajasthan received light to moderate rains through the day, officials said.

The state was battered by torrential rainfall on Sunday and Monday resulting in the deaths of 22 people while heavy rainfall was recorded in some parts on Tuesday and Wednesday, they said.

Officials said rainfall activity is expected to decrease in eastern Rajasthan after Saturday.

In Jaipur, several roads were submerged and people faced hardships due to traffic congestion following a spell of heavy rainfall in the evening.

Serpentine queues of vehicles were witnessed at many places, including Sahakar Marg, Tonk Phatak, Triveni Nagar, Gopalpura Bypass, Riddhi Siddhi, Mansarovar, Patrakar Colony, Tonk Road, JLN Road.

As the vehicles struggled to wade through rainwater, many of them broke down adding to the chaos.

There were also complaints of power outages at several areas.

Officials said, power supply was stopped due to waterlogging at some places but Mansarovar Extension, Durgapura, Jamdoli, Pratap Nagar, Jagatpura, Bhankrota, Jhotwara faced power cuts due to faults.

The railway tracks at Jaipur Junction and Gandhi Nagar Station were also submerged due to waterlogging.

Other places in Rajasthan recorded light to moderate rainfall.

Earlier in the day, the Jaipur Meteorological Centre said Fatehpur recorded 41.5 mm of rain, Alwar 20.8 mm, Sikar 11 mm, Anta 9 mm, Chittorgarh 8 mm, Churu 7.4 mm, Pilani 6.1 mm and capital Jaipur recorded 5.4 mm rain from Wednesday morning to 5.30 pm.

Heavy rain in Bagru caused waterlogging at many places in the morning.

Light to moderate rain was recorded at many places in the eastern part and heavy rain at some places during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, it said.

During this period, the maximum rainfall of 90 mm was recorded in Mandawar of Alwar and Bhinay of Ajmer.

Radheshyam Sharma, the in-charge of Jaipur Meteorological Centre, said there is a strong possibility of heavy and very heavy rains in some parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur, Ajmer and Kota divisions on August 14 and 15.

There is a possibility of reduction in rain activities in eastern Rajasthan after August 17, he added.

Sharma said there is a strong possibility of moderate to heavy rains with strong thunder and lightning in some parts of Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions of western Rajasthan in the next three to four days, he said. PTI AG SDA RHL