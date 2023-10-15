Rajasthan: Drugs, liquor, gold, cash worth over Rs 63 cr seized after code of conduct came into force

Jaipur, Oct 15 (PTI) Drugs, liquor, gold and cash worth more than Rs 63 crore have been seized in Rajasthan since the Model Code of Conduct came into force in the state, according to an official statement.

The code came into force on October 9 and assembly polls in the state will be held on November 25.

Seizures were made by the state police, excise, narcotics and income tax departments.

The agencies have seized drugs, liquor, gold and cash worth more than Rs 63 crore since the implementation of the code of conduct, the statement said.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that this information has been given in the reports issued by the different agencies of the state.

Since the implementation of the code of conduct, cash worth Rs 7.48 crore, drugs worth Rs 28.61 crore, liquor worth Rs 4.75 crore and precious metals like gold and silver worth Rs 5.76 crore have been seized, the statement said.

Freebies worth Rs 16.72 crore have also been seized, it added.

Gupta said that strict vigil is being maintained by departments and action being taken.