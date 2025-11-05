Rajasthan: Drunk drivers, traffic violators to face penalty; 15-day drive launched

Jaipur, Nov 5 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has launched a 15-day statewide road safety campaign to crackdown on drunk driving, overspeeding and other traffic violations, officials said on Wednesday.

The special drive -- being held from November 4 to 18 -- was initiated on the directions of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma in the wake of recent fatal road accidents in Phalodi and Jaipur.

The Chief Minister's Office is directly monitoring the campaign through daily reports from the Home Department, an official statement said today.

Under the campaign, the Transport and Police Departments have begun suspending and cancelling the driving licences of those found driving under the influence of alcohol or repeatedly caught overspeeding.

Meanwhile, the police have also intensified patrolling at highways, with enforcement teams deployed across major roads to check reckless and wrong-side driving.

The Public Works Department and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have started removing illegal roadside structures and unauthorised cuts to prevent accidents, according to the statement.

The state government has also directed the health department to conduct eye check-ups for drivers above 45 years of age and strengthen trauma care systems for accident victims.

The campaign also includes public awareness drives on road safety rules, proper lane driving, and the use of helmets and seat belts, it said.

District collectors and police superintendents are overseeing local-level implementation through District Road Safety Committees, the statement said.

Rajasthan has witnessed two major road accidents in the last two days. Fifteen people died and two were injured when a tempo traveller rammed a stationary trailer truck in Phalodi area on Sunday evening.

On Monday, a rashly driven dumper truck ploughed into at least 17 vehicles, leaving 14 people dead and 13 injured in Jaipur's Harmada area. PTI AG NB NB