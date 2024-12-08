Rajasthan: Drunk man sets himself on fire in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) Dec 8 (PTI) A man suffering 70 per cent burn injuries died at a hospital here, after he set himself on fire in an inebriated state, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

According to police, Dinesh Meghwal (42) poured some inflammable liquid on himself at his home in Avanli Rojedi village on Saturday and set himself on fire.

He suffered 70 per cent burn injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment, police said.

During the investigation, the police found that Dinesh was an alcoholic. His wife and his two children had been living at their maternal home for the past eight months. He had been insisting his wife to come home.

Advertisment

On the day of the incident, he had called her, police said.

However, the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem on Sunday.

Based on his brother's complaint, a case has been registered under section 194 (suicide) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. Further investigation is underway, police added. PTI COR HIG HIG