Rajasthan: Dry weather conditions to continue, temperature expected to rise

Jaipur, Jun 6 (PTI) The weather in most parts of Rajasthan is expected to remain dry, with temperatures likely to rise over the next few days, the Meteorological Center here said on Friday.

From Friday onwards, the weather is forecasted to remain predominantly dry across the state for the next 4-5 days.

However, light rain accompanied by thunderstorms may occur in some areas of the Kota and Udaipur divisions on Friday, the forecast says.

In the Bikaner division of north-western Rajasthan, the maximum temperature is likely to be recorded at 45-46 degrees from June 8 to 10, with heat wave conditions likely at some places.

Additionally, strong dusty winds are expected to blow at speeds of 30-40 kilometers per hour in the Bikaner division and surrounding regions during this period, the weather office said.

In the 24 hours leading up to Friday morning, light rain and thunderstorms were observed in some areas of the state. The highest rainfall of 10.0 mm was recorded in Uniara (Tonk), Ladnun (Nagaur) and Chhatargarh (Bikaner).

The highest maximum temperature was recorded in Jaisalmer at 41.8 degrees Celsius.