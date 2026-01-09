Rajasthan: Dumper overturns on two brothers on motorcycle, both killed

Jaipur, Jan 9 (PTI) Two brothers were killed after a dumper overturned onto their motorcycle in Ajmer district on Thursday night, police said.

Following the accident, local residents staged a protest demanding strict action against those responsible. On Friday morning, protesters called for a shutdown of Govindgarh town, police said, adding that they were later pacified following assurance from senior officials.

The accident occurred in Leswa village under Pisangan police station area. The dumper allegedly lost balance and fell onto the bike, crushing the riders, police said. Abhishek Sen (25), a resident of Govindgarh, died on the spot while his younger brother Ashish Sen (23) suffered serious injuries and later succumbed during treatment at the hospital.

The dumper driver fled the scene after the accident, while the vehicle owner has been taken into custody, the police said, adding that the dumper has been impounded. PTI SDA ARB ARB