Rajasthan: Dussehra fair kicks off in Kota

Kota (RJ) Oct 24 (PTI) The National Dussehra Fair kicked off here on Tuesday evening, with the burning of the effigies of Ravana, his son Meghnad and brother Kumbhakarna, marking the victory of good over evil.

Advertisment

Visitors thronged the Dussehra Grounds to see the 75-feet effigy of Ravana, riding a chariot between 50-feet effigies of Meghnad and Kumbhakarna. The Ravana effigy was also installed with sound effects.

Dussehra fair officer Anuraj Bhargav said that the Ravan effigy this year was different due to the chariot and the sound effects. This was the 130th National Dussehra Fair, according to the city municipal corporation. Several cultural events will be part of the fair.

A separate temporary mela police station was set up in Ambedkar Bhawan, close to the ground, specifically to manage law and order and security arrangements at the fair.

Advertisment

A force of over 1,300 cops, including six ASPs and 10 DSPs, was deployed exclusively for the fair, said Sanjay Gupta, ASP, Kota city.

Six police checkposts and four watchtowers were erected at the ground, an official of Kota Municipal Corporation said.

The titular head of Kota's royal family Ijyaraj Singh kicked off the fair by shooting a ceremonial arrow to set the three effigies on fire.

Advertisment

Singh reached Dussehra Ground from Garh Palace around 8.15, and was accompanied by his family in a procession showcasing tableaus of horse carriages, horses, elephants, displaying the war between ‘Vaanar Sena’ and ‘Ravana Sena’.

People from nearby villages also reached the ground in their traditional attire.

Kota's Dussehra Fair is a key event in the cultural calendar, dating back to 1723 CE. PTI COR SKY SKY