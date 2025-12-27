Rajasthan Dy CM Diya Kumari inaugurates 5-day Sambhar festival

Jaipur, Dec 27 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Diya Kumari inaugurated the five-day Sambhar Festival on Saturday, asserting that the historic town is emerging as a global tourist destination.

The festival, organised jointly by Rajasthan Tourism Department, Jaipur district administration and the Sambhar municipality, will be held from December 27 to 31.

After inaugurating the event in the presence of a large number of tourists, the deputy chief minister visited craft and food stalls, interacted with artists and artisans, and released a set of postal cards. She also viewed kite, photography and cultural exhibitions hosted at the venue.

"Sambhar has created a distinct identity on the global tourism map. Its unique natural beauty and biodiversity make it a major attraction for domestic and international tourists," Kumari said.

She said migratory birds, especially greater flamingos arriving from Europe and northern Asia during winter, have given Sambhar international recognition. The government, she added, is continuously working on improving tourist facilities and road connectivity in the region.

The deputy chief minister urged visitors to actively participate in the festival and share photos and videos of Sambhar's natural beauty, local culture and folk performances on social media.

The festival features craft and food courts, kite flying, photography exhibitions, camel and horse rides, jeep safaris, all-terrain vehicle (ATV) rides, parasailing, paramotoring, paragliding, balloon rides and cycling, with folk artists to perform throughout the event.

Celebrity evenings are scheduled on December 28, 29 and 30, while heritage walks, bird-watching tours and stargazing activities will also be organised during the festival.