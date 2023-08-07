Rajasthan: ED carries out fresh raids in REET paper leak-linked money laundering case

Jaipur, Aug 7 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted fresh searches at a coaching institute as part of its ongoing money laundering probe into the alleged question paper leak of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, 2021, official sources said.

According to them, the agency searched the premises of the Sikar-based institute as part of its exercise to collect more evidence in the case.

The money laundering case filed by the ED in April stems from two FIRs lodged by the Special Operating Group of the Rajasthan Police in connection with the alleged REET paper leak.

In June, the federal probe agency arrested Ram Kripal Meena, the owner of a Jaipur-based private school, in connection with this case.

It had conducted searches at 27 locations in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Dungarpur, Barmer, Sikar and Jalore on June 5 as part of this probe and a similar case of the senior teachers grade-II recruitment examination held in 2022.

A total of 62 people, including Meena, were arrested by the Special Operations Group of the Rajasthan Police, which subsequently filed three charge sheets against them. PTI NES NSD NSD