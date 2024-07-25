Rajasthan: ED makes 9th arrest in 2022 senior teacher exam paper leak case

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said Thursday it has made the ninth arrest in connection with its money laundering investigation linked to the 2022 senior teacher second-grade competitive examination paper leak case in Rajasthan.

In a statement, it said Anita Kumari alias Anita Meena was taken into custody on Wednesday and produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Jaipur.

The court sent her to ED custody for two days, the federal probe agency added.

The money laundering probe stems from a Rajasthan Police FIR that was filed against former Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member Babulal Katara, Anil Kumar Meena alias Sher Singh Meena and some other people.

According to the statement, Katara, Anil Kumar Meena and six others were arrested by the agency earlier.

The ED alleged that Anil Kumar Meena, in connivance with other accused, "leaked the question paper of the senior teacher 2nd grade competitive examination, 2022, and supplied it to aspirants in exchange of felonious money".

Anita Meena, a "close friend" of Anil Kumar Meena, "actively assisted" him in generating the proceeds of crime and also received "huge cash" from him, it said.

She is also alleged to have purchased an immovable property in her name using this money.

Searches were conducted twice by the ED in June and October last year, and two charge sheets have been filed before a court, naming the eight people arrested, including Bhupendra Saran, Suresh Kumar alias Suresh Sau, Vijay Damore, Peeraram, Pukhraj and Arun Sharma, as accused. PTI NES IJT IJT