Rajasthan: ED searches in 'illegal' mining-linked money laundering case

NewsDrum Desk
Jaipur: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Rajasthan as part of a money laundering investigation linked to alleged irregularities in the mining sector, official sources said.

The raids are being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The searches are connected to an investigation liked to alleged irregularities in the mining sector and affiliated state government departments, the sources said.

Details of the action are awaited.

