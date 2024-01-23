Rajasthan education, panchayati raj departments asked to buy only 'Swadeshi' products

Jaipur, Jan 23 (PTI) The Education and Panchayati Raj departments of the Rajasthan government have been instructed to purchase only 'Swadeshi' products, Minister Madan Dilawar said on Tuesday.

If it is necessary to purchase a product not manufactured in India, permission will have to be taken from Dilawar, who is the School Education and Panchayati Raj Minister.

"I have given instructions to the Education Department and the Panchayati Raj Department that even the smallest of the items purchased by the two departments should be made in India," the minister told PTI.

Orders have been issued to the two departments in this regard, the minister added.

"Still, if there is a product which is not manufactured in India and it is very important to buy it, then permission at the ministerial level will be required," he said.

Dilawar said he has always been a supporter of 'Swadeshi' products.

"Products manufactured in our country offer huge benefits. Our people will get employment and the goods manufactured in India will be cheaper compared to foreign products," he said. PTI SDA RHL