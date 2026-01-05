Rajasthan: Elderly couple among 3 dead, 12 injured as bus overturns in Jalore

Jaipur, Jan 5 (PTI) Three people, including an elderly couple, were killed while 12 passengers were injured when a private sleeper bus overturned after hitting a tree in Rajasthan's Jalore, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on Sunday night when the bus was on its way from Sanchore to Karauli. The bus was moving at a high speed when it hit a tree and overturned, they said.

Most passengers were asleep at the time of the accident. Locals and police broke window panes to rescue those trapped inside.

The deceased have been identified as Phaglu Ram (75), his wife Hau Devi (65), Sanchore residents who were travelling to Ajmer, and Amritlal from Bharatpur, who succumbed to injuries during treatment at hospital.

The injured have been admitted to different hospitals, they said.

In a separate incident in Sikar district, three people were killed and two others injured after a collision between a car and a passenger vehicle on Reengus-Khatushyamji road early in the hours of Monday.

Ajay Devanda (35), Gaurav Saini (22) and Ajay Saini (25) died in the accident that took place near Lampuwa village.

The two injured are undergoing treatment at SMS hospital in Jaipur. PTI SDA NB NB