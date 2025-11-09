Rajasthan: Elderly couple found murdered in Alwar, son booked

Jaipur, Nov 9 (PTI) Two elderly individuals were found dead in their home in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Sunday, police said, adding that their son has been booked for allegedly killing them.

The incident took place in Hadarheda village under Barodamev police station limits, police said.

According to officials, villagers found Hariram Jatav (70) and his wife Shanti Devi (65) lying in a pool of blood on their bed when they did not step out of their house in the morning, following which the police were informed.

Barodamev Station House Officer (SHO) Vijaypal Singh said that the couple's elder son, Moharpal, who lives in Alwar city, lodged a complaint. In his report, he stated that he was informed by villagers about his parents' condition, and when he reached the village, his younger brother Omprakash was missing.

According to the complaint, Omprakash was an alcoholic and often quarrelled with and assaulted his parents. It is alleged that he attacked them with an axe late Saturday night, killing them both before absconding.

Police said a case of murder has been registered against Omprakash, and efforts are on to trace and arrest him.

Meanwhile, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway.