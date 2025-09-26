Rajasthan: Elderly woman killed, daughter injured after speeding truck hits them

Jaipur, Sep 26 (PTI) An elderly woman was killed and her daughter seriously injured after being run over by a speeding container truck while crossing the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway in Kotputli-Behror district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place near Paota bus stand when the victims were returning home after attending a religious event, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Urmila Devi (62), a resident of Paota.

Her daughter, Seema (27), suffered critical injuries and is undergoing treatment, Pragpura police station in-charge Kiran Singh Yadav said.

She said they were crossing the road to reach their home located nearby when the container hit them.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

A case has been registered, and strict action will be taken against the driver, Yadav said.

The CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced, she added.