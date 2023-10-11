Rajasthan election officials get over 500 complaints in 48 hours of MCC imposition

Jaipur, Oct 11 (PTI) More than 500 complaints were received from across Rajasthan on the C-Vigil app in just 48 hours of the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct in the state, officials said on Wednesday.

District Election Officers, or Returning Officers, found 134 complaints correct and resolved them within the stipulated time.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said 115 complaints were rejected by the Returning Officers, while six complaints are still pending.

The remaining 242 complaints were rejected by the District Control Room at its level, he said.

Gupta said that the maximum number of complaints (79) were received from Jaipur district.

He said that the C-Vigil app allows resolution of a complaint received on it within 100 minutes.

The CEO said that till now lack of documentary evidence in the form of photographs or videos was a hindrance in verification of the complaint, but the app is working to bridge all these gaps. PTI AG VN VN