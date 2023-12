Jaipur, Dec 3 (PTI) Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas lost Civil Lines assembly seat to BJP candidate Gopal Sharma by a margin of 28,329 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Sharma, a veteran journalist, secured 98,661 votes while Khachariyawas got 70,332 votes, the EC website showed.

Khachariyawas held the Food and Civil Supplies portfolio in the Congress government.

Polling for 199 of the 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan was held on November 25. PTI SDA AG DIV DIV