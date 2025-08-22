Rajasthan emerging as leader in tourism, mining, renewable energy: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Aug 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday said the state is emerging as a leading hub in sectors like tourism, mining, solar and wind energy, with immense potential for growth across fields.

Addressing the AI Innovation Summit 2025 organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) here, Sharma said his government has taken several measures to boost investment and infrastructure.

"Our government has promoted investment through the 'Rising Rajasthan Summit', signing MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore. At the same time, we are ensuring availability of water through major projects like Ramjal Setu Link, Yamuna Water Agreement, Dewas Project, Indira Gandhi Canal, Gang Canal and Mahi Dam," he said.

The chief minister said the state has also taken steps to become self-reliant in electricity.

"By the year 2027, farmers will be provided with daytime electricity. We have also set a target of creating four lakh jobs in the government sector and six lakh in the private sector over the next five years," he added.

Sharma described chartered accountants as the "soul of the country's economy" and urged them to actively contribute to Rajasthan's progress. "It is a matter of pride that the maximum number of CAs in the country come from Rajasthan," he noted.

Highlighting the role of technology, Sharma said, "AI is not just a technology, it is a revolution. India is gaining rapid recognition in the field of AI, and Rajasthan is working in complete synergy with the Digital India Mission and India AI Mission. Our government is also working on a new AI and Machine Learning policy." Industries Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said under Sharma's leadership, the state is advancing in all sectors. "By using new technologies and AI, the state is moving towards good governance," he added.