Rajasthan: Ex-Congress candidate from Jhalawar-Baran LS seat held for forging land deed

Kota, Dec 1 (PTI) The police on Monday arrested Pramod Sharma, a former Congress candidate from the Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituency, along with two associates, in a case involving forgery of ownership documents for a valuable land parcel in Jhalawar city, an official said.
He was detained from his house on Monday morning after a forensics examination confirmed document forgery.
Police officials said Sharma tried to flee by removing an air-conditioner from a window in his room, but the attempt was foiled.
Sharma, a resident of Jhalawar, contested in the 2019 general elections on a Congress ticket against Dushyant Singh from the Jhalawar-Baran seat, and faced defeat.
According to Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar, a case was registered against Pramod Sharma and his two aides on the basis of a complaint filed in March 2024 by a local resident Mahesh Daga.
The accused allegedly forged documents in a bid to illegally claim ownership of a prime plot measuring 27 ft by 20 ft (540 sq ft) near the Ghadiya Mahadev Temple in Jhalawar, according to the complainant.
The original land had been duly registered and construction approval had been obtained through the Jhalawar Municipal Council.
During investigation, Pramod Sharma allegedly submitted a document date March 9, 2003, which he claimed was an original. He claimed to have purchased a 45 ft by 20 ft (900 sq ft) plot from Neelam Singhal. However, the forensics report confirmed that the document was forged, police said.
Investigation revealed that Neelam Singhal had originally purchased the land on October 8, 2001, and subsequently sold 540 sq ft to Jankilal Khandsari on March 26, 2004, and the remaining 360 sq ft to Deepak Sharma on October 5, 2006.
Police said Pramod Sharma, along with associates Lalit Vaishnav and Mahendra Singh Naruka, colluded with others to fabricate false documents in an attempt to unlawfully claim the entire plot.
All three were found to be involved in the offence and were arrested on Monday morning. The police said multiple criminal cases have been previously registered against Sharma under various sections of the IPC and the SC/ST Act, with some cases still under investigation.
Sharma had joined the Congress after leaving the BJP.
Following his arrest, Sharma complained of uneasiness and worsening health and was admitted to a hospital, where he is under treatment, Jhalawar Deputy Superintendent of Police Harshraj Singh said.
Meanwhile, his associates Lalit and Mahendra were produced before a court that sent them to one-day police custody for interrogation, he added.