Rajasthan: Ex-soldier commits suicide in Jaipur

Jaipur, Sep 12 (PTI) A retired soldier allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon here on Friday, officials said.

Bhuvnesh Jat, 40, worked as a security guard at a firm and lived in a rented accommodation with his wife and son in Jaipur's Sodala.

He was alone in the house when he allegedly shot himself, police said, adding that he was taken to the SMS hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

"No suicide note was recovered from the room," a police officer said.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary for a postmortem, and an investigation is underway, he added. PTI SDA ANM RHL