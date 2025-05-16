Rajasthan experiences severe heat, temperature likely to hit 46 deg C

Jaipur: Parts of Rajasthan are experiencing severe heat with the temperature in Sri Ganganagar hitting a scalding 45.8 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre here said Friday.

Thunderstorms with a speed of 40-50 kmph and light rains are likely to hit parts of Udaipur and Kota in the afternoon.

The weather is likely to remain mainly dry in the rest of the state.

Strong surface dusty winds are likely to blow in the border areas of Jodhpur, and Bikaner divisions for the next three to four days.

Similarly, the maximum temperature of 45-46 degrees is likely to be recorded in Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar districts on May 16-20 with a heatwave likely at some places.

A maximum temperature between 42-44 degrees Celsius is expected to be recorded in most of the remaining parts.

Thunderstorms and light rains are likely in the northern parts of the state on May 19-20.