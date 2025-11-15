Rajasthan: Fake job racket promising nursing officer posts; 2 arrested

Jhalawar, Nov 15 (PTI) Police in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district busted a gang that allegedly duped unemployed youth by promising nursing officer jobs in a local hospital in exchange for large sums of money, officials said on Saturday.

District Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amit Kumar said two key accused have been arrested for allegedly taking between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2 lakh from each candidate on the pretext of securing government jobs.

The case came to light after a complaint was filed at the Kotwali police station, where the complainant alleged that two men had taken Rs 8 lakh from him and three others using forged documents and fake appointment assurances. Acting on the complaint, police laid a trap and arrested Saddam Hussain alias Sunny Pathan while he was travelling in a luxury car.

Police also arrested Rajesh Mishra, who runs Rakshak Placement Agency at SRG Hospital. Both have been booked under Sections related to cheating and forgery.

During the investigation, police found that Mishra procured mobile numbers of unemployed youth and shared them with Pathan. Pathan then collected advance payments and documents from the victims. On Mishra's instructions, he allegedly issued fabricated appointment letters using fake seals and signatures.

To make the scam appear credible, the accused recorded the victims' names in a fake attendance register, sent them attendance photos, and even deposited a month's salary in advance into their bank accounts, Kumar said.

Police have seized crucial evidence used in the fraud from Pathan's possession, he added. PTI AG MPL MPL