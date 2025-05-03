Rajasthan family escapes from leopard's jaw unscathed, traps it inside house

Jaipur, May 3 (PTI) A family's quick feet in the face of danger saved them from the jaws of a leopard, trapping inside their house the big cat that had entered it while chasing a stray dog in Karauli district.

The incident occurred on Friday night in the Suroth area.

While the dog managed to come out of the house, the family trapped the leopard by bolting the door from outside, police said.

Forest department officials later rescued the leopard. No one was injured in the incident.

"The occupants of the house closed the room from outside and informed the police. Police station and forest department officials reached the spot and brought out the leopard trapped in a cage," the police said.