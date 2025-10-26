Rajasthan: Family of deceased man claims hospital refused to hand over body over payment issues

Jaipur, Oct 26 (PTI) Tension erupted at a private hospital in Jaipur on Sunday after the family of a deceased man alleged that the hospital refused to release the body over non-payment of the pending bill of 1.75 lakh.

They brought the issue to the notice of Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena, who arrived at the hospital later, where the family members were raising slogans against the hospital administration. After the minister's intervention, the body was handed over to the family.

Vikram Meena (42), a resident of Dausa district, was admitted to the hospital on October 13 after sustaining injuries in a road accident in Mahwa.

"The hospital refused to admit him under Ayushman Bharat and the state's Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Yojana, saying they only accept cash payments. The bill amounted to over Rs 8 lakh in 13 days," said Vikram's relative Jagaram.

He alleged that after Vikram's death on Saturday, the hospital demanded the pending payment before releasing the body. "We had already deposited Rs 6.39 lakh," he added.

Minister Kirodi Lal Meena said that private hospitals in the state were not extending the benefits of government health schemes to patients despite being registered under them.

"I admit that monitoring is a weakness of our government," he said, adding that he had spoken to the chief secretary about the matter.

On the other hand, the hospital administration claimed that Vikram's Ayushman card was not active; therefore, his treatment under the scheme was not possible, and the same was communicated to his family.

"The family agreed to treatment in cash. Since the card was not active, free treatment was not possible," a hospital official said.

The body was released without payment of the outstanding amount, officials said. PTI SDA MPL MPL