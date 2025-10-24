Rajasthan farmer beaten to death, gold earrings stolen

Kota, Oct 24 (PTI) A 63-year-old farmer was allegedly beaten to death after being robbed off his gold earrings in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said.

The body was recovered from a cornfield in in Kotra Bhagwan village on Thursday evening, following which, villagers and family members of the victim held a protest outside the police station on Friday, demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

Ramkishan Lodha (63), a resident of the village, left his home on Thursday morning for grazing cattle in the field, where some unidentified miscreants allegedly robbed him of his gold earrings and thrashed him severely, killing him on the spot, Sarthal police station SHO Giriraj Gurjar said.

Prima facie, it is case of "blind murder" (without witnesses or suspects) and police have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons on basis of a report by family members. An investigation into the matter is underway, the officer said. The SHO, however, denied that a protest was held by the deceased's kin and villagers outside the police station, saying the body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem on Friday. PTI COR ARB SKY SKY