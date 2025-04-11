Rajasthan farmer killed after head scarf gets caught in threshing machine

Jaipur, Apr 11 (PTI) A farmer in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan was killed when his headscarf got stuck in a threshing machine and he was pulled into its rotating parts, police said on Friday The incident occurred late Thursday night in the Malarna Dungar police station area.

SHO Jitendra Singh Solanki said 40-year old farmer Ghanshyam was standing near the threshing machine. The farmer's headscarf got caught in the machine's rotating parts and his body was pulled into the machine.

Hi severed body parts were collected from the machine and shifted to the mortuary of a hospital and were later handed over to family members, the officer said.