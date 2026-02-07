Rajasthan: Farmer kills leopard with axe in self-defence

Jaipur, Feb 7 (PTI) A farmer on Saturday killed a leopard with an axe after the animal attacked him in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district, officials said.

The incident occurred in Kharkadi village under the Narayanpur area. The injured farmer has been admitted to a government hospital in Alwar.

According to villagers, Shravan Gurjar (48) had gone to his field to collect fodder for his goats. While he was cutting tree branches, a leopard cub hiding in the nearby bushes attacked him.

The farmer sustained serious injuries after being clawed and bitten by the animal. During the struggle, he struck the feline on the head with an axe in an attempt to save himself, killing it on the spot, they said.

Forester Manoj Naga said the leopard's carcass has been brought to the department's office and further action will be taken as per rules.

Officials said an inquiry is underway. PTI AG APL APL