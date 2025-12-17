Rajasthan: Farmers hold 'mahapanchayat' against proposed ethanol plant in Hanumangarh

Jaipur, Dec 17 (PTI) A 'mahapanchayat' attended by farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, was held at Dhan Mandi in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh on Wednesday to protest against a proposed ethanol plant in Tibbi town.

On December 10, protesting farmers had clashed with police in Tibbi and demolished a boundary wall set up at the factory site.

Authorities had made tight security arrangements for the Mahapanchayat on Wedensday which was supported by local Congress leaders and attended by farmer leader Tikait and others.

The farmers, who are opposing the construction of the ethanol factory in Rathi Khera area by a Chandigarh-based company, demanded the cancellation of the MoU for the plant, claiming the factory could create pollution and contaminate groundwater in the area.

"When the farmers of the area do not want the factory to be set up due to serious concerns, the government should hear them and address the demands," Tikait told reporters.

A delegation of farmers also held a meeting with government officials today while the mahapanchayat was going on.

The officials assured the farmers that the government would look into the issue. The farmers were apprised that a committee has already been constituted by the government to look into the concerns. The committee will examine the matter and will submit its report to the government.

"Based on the report, an appropriate decision would be taken," an official said.

Later, the mahapanchayat was dispersed. However, the farmers said that their agitation would continue till the MoU is cancelled.

Earlier, the Department of Forest and Environment formed a committee to investigate potential groundwater contamination and pollution from the proposed facility.

The committee is headed by the Bikaner Division Commissioner, with the Special Secretary of Forest and Environment being the member secretary.

Additional members include the Hanumangarh District Collector, senior environmental engineers from the Pollution Control Board and the chief engineer of the Groundwater Department.

The farmers are also demanding the withdrawal of cases filed against protesters and action against the officials responsible for the clashes in Tibbi on December 10.

In view of the 'mahapanchayat', the administration had implemented strict security measures. All gates of Dhan Mandi, except the main entrance, have been closed, and mobile internet services have been suspended.

Multiple layers of barricades were erected, and a large number of police personnel were deployed, with vehicles conducting continuous patrols.

The protest against the project intensified in July when the company began constructing a boundary wall. On December 10, farmers organised a large assembly in front of the Tibbi SDM office. By evening, hundreds of farmers reached the factory site with tractors, demolished the boundary wall and clashed with the police.