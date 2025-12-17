Rajasthan: Farmers hold 'mahapanchayat' to protest against proposed ethanol plant

Jaipur, Dec 17 (PTI) A large number of farmers gathered for a 'mahapanchayat' at Dhan Mandi in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh on Wednesday to protest against a proposed ethanol plant in Tibbi town.

The mahapanchayat, supported by local Congress leaders, is being organised to oppose the construction of the ethanol factory in Rathi Khera area by a Chandigarh-based company. Farmers allege that the factory could create pollution and contaminate groundwater in the area.

Meanwhile, the Department of Forest and Environment has formed a committee to investigate potential groundwater contamination and pollution from the proposed facility.

The committee will be headed by the Bikaner Division Commissioner, with the Special Secretary of Forest and Environment, being the member secretary. Additional members include the Hanumangarh District Collector, senior environmental engineers from the Pollution Control Board and the chief engineer of the Groundwater Department.

The committee will submit its report to the state government.

Farmers are demanding the cancellation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the ethanol plant. They are also calling for the withdrawal of cases filed against farmers and action against the officials responsible for the clashes in Tibbi.

In view of the 'mahapanchayat', the administration has implemented strict security measures. All gates of Dhan Mandi, except the main entrance, have been closed, and mobile internet services have been suspended.

Multiple layers of barricades have been erected, and a large number of police personnel have been deployed, with vehicles conducting continuous patrols.

The protest against the project intensified in July when the company began constructing a boundary wall. On December 10, farmers organised a large assembly in front of the Tibbi SDM office. By evening, hundreds of farmers reached the factory site with tractors, demolished the boundary wall and clashed with the police.