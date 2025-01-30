Rajasthan farmers not receiving fair price for crops: Former CM Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, Jan 30 (PTI) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday alleged that farmers were not receiving fair prices for various crops, including onions and said that the BJP-led government in the state should prioritise agriculture and ensure the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers.

"After not receiving the MSP for millet crops, farmers are now being forced to sell peanuts, moong and soybean at prices below MSP,” Gehlot said on X.

He added, "Purchase at MSP has not started at most of the centers in the state. Wherever purchase has started, the targets have been given less, due to which farmers are not getting the price of the produce." He also noted that due to a bumper onion harvest, farmers are not getting fair prices for onions either. They are being forced to sell onions at very low prices, making it difficult for them to recover their costs.

"The state government should prioritise agriculture and ensure MSP for farmers so that they at least do not suffer a loss,” Gehlot emphasized. PTI AG ARD ARD