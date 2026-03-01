Rajasthan: Father-son duo killed, 4 injured as car falls off bridge in Bhilwara

Jaipur, Mar 1 (PTI) A man and his son were killed and four other family members were injured after a speeding car fell off a bridge in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred near the Vijay Gaushala under the Gulabpura police station limits, killing Naurat Jangid (50) and his son Kalu Jangid (25), who was behind the wheel, they said.

Gulabpura SHO Sanjay Gurjar said that Naurat, a resident of Lamba Harisingh town in Tonk district, was returning with his family after offering prayers at the Sanwaliya Seth temple in Chittorgarh.

The vehicle went out of control on a bridge near the Vijay Gaushala and fell off it. Police, with the help of locals, shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, from where they were referred to the Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Ajmer.

Doctors declared Naurat and his son Kalu dead during treatment.

The injured were identified as Indira, her daughter Yash (6), Komal (28) and Gaurav (11), the SHO said.