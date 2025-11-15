Rajasthan feels the chill as mercury dips, Fatehpur coldest at 5 deg C

Jaipur, Nov 15 (PTI) The mercury continued to dip in Rajasthan, with Fatehpur in Sikar district recording the lowest temperature on Saturday at 5 degrees Celsius, the local meteorological centre said.

The MeT centre reported cold wave-like conditions at one or two locations in eastern Rajasthan on Friday night, even as the weather remained dry across the western parts of the state.

Several districts saw the mercury dip below the 10-degree Celsius mark on Saturday, including Sikar (5.4 degrees), Nagaur (6.1 degrees), Lunkaransar (6.9 degrees), Churu (7.9 degrees), Karauli (8.2 degrees) and Jhunjhunu (8.6 degrees).

The weather department said that dry weather is likely to prevail across the state in the coming week, with no major change expected in temperature levels.

Cold conditions may continue in Sikar and Tonk districts on Saturday and Monday, it said. PTI AG SMV ARI