Rajasthan: Female fire fighter in Jaipur accuses superior of molesting her, probe on

Jaipur, Apr 3 (PTI) A female fire fighter in Rajasthan's Jaipur has accused a superior of molesting her, police said on Thursday.

A senior police officer said that a case of molestation was registered at Banipark police station based on the complaint lodged by the 25-year-old woman on Wednesday.

She alleged that the superior, posted at the Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation, molested her. The matter is being investigated, he said.

The woman further alleged that the accused also threatened her of terminating her service when she was in probation period, the officer said. PTI SDA OZ OZ