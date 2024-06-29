Rajasthan: Five held for kidnapping, killing youth in Barmer

Jaipur, Jun 29 (PTI) Police have arrested five people for allegedly kidnapping and killing a youth in Rajasthan's Barmer, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night when the Sadar police station received information from the Abhay Command Centre of a youth being kidnapped in an unknown vehicle, officials said.

The police immediately reached the spot and found that Ganpat Singh Jat, a resident of Nehru Ki Nadi Hardan Pura, had allegedly been kidnapped, Barmer Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh said.

During patrolling, they traced the vehicle and arrested five people, identified as Purkharam Jat, Prakash, Harlal Jat, Gogaram and Bhairaram, Singh said.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that they killed Ganpat Singh and threw his body in a well, Singh added.

Following this, the police recovered the body from the well and sent it for post-mortem, the SP said.

The police seized the vehicle used to commit the crime, and searches are on to arrest the sixth accused in the case, SP added.