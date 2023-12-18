Rajasthan: Five killed in separate accidents in Churu, Dholpur

Jaipur, Dec 18 (PTI) Five people were killed and as many injured in two separate accidents in Rajasthan's Churu and Dholpur districts, police said Monday.

In Churu, three people were killed on the spot and two others injured in a collision between a truck and a car on NH-52 Sunday late night, the police said.

The passengers in the car had gone to offer prayers at Khatu Shyam temple, they added.

Sonu (35), Shyam Babu (19) and Sahil (18), all residents of Haryana, were killed in the accident, Sadar SHO Kartar Singh said.

The injured victims are being treated at a hospital in Bikaner, the SHO added.

In Dholpur, two women -- Pushpa Thakur (40) and Kanta (45)-- were killed on the spot after being hit by a truck in Rajakheda on Monday, Additional SP Om Prakash said.

Before hitting the women, the truck allegedly hit a horse cart and injured three others, Prakash said.

After the accident, locals jammed the roads in protest and forced a market shut down, the police said.

The ASP said the truck driver who fled the spot after the accident has been arrested.

