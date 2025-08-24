Rajasthan flood: One Mi-17 positioned for assistance, IAF on stand by for more sorties

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) One Mi-17 helicopter has been positioned to help the flood-affected people in Kota and Bundi areas of Rajasthan, with the IAF on stand by for more sorties, sources said on Sunday.

Torrential rains have disrupted normal life in several parts of Rajasthan, prompting authorities to evacuate hundreds of people to safer areas, officials said on Saturday.

Low-lying areas were inundated, disrupting road and rail connectivity in eastern Rajasthan, which has received the most rain, and several villages have been cut off due to waterlogging.

Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, and Tonk are facing a flood-like situation, they said.

Sources said a Mi-17 helicopter has been positioned for rendering aid to flood-affected people in Kota and Bundi areas.

The IAF is standing by for more sorties for offering humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), they said.

The assets are on stand by at Kota airfield, a source said.

Relief operations were carried out by the Indian Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Kota on Friday, while State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams evacuated people from other rain-hit areas. PTI KND VN VN