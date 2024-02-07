Rajasthan FM Diya Kumari to present interim budget on Thursday

Jaipur, Feb 7 (PTI) The new Rajasthan government will present the interim budget in the Assembly session on Thursday, according to an official statement.

A full budget for the financial year 2024-25 is likely to be presented in July this year, a government spokesperson said.

According to the proposal of the Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly, Finance Minister Diya Kumari will table the vote on account on February 8, the statement released on Wednesday said.

The vote on account will ensure the smooth functioning of the government and public services until the regular budget is approved, the spokesperson said. Under Article 116 of the Constitution, a vote on account is presented to meet essential government expenditure for a limited period until the budget is approved. It is granted for a few months for an amount equivalent to one-sixth of the total estimation.

Diya Kumari, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, finalised the State Vote on Account for the financial year 2024-25 on Wednesday.

Additional Chief Secretary Finance Akhil Arora, Government Secretary Finance (Revenue) Krishna Kant Pathak, Government Secretary Finance (Budget) Naresh Kumar Thakral and Director (Budget) Brijesh Sharma were present in the meeting for the finalisation of the vote on account.

In Thursday's session, the deputy chief minister will also present the Appropriation Bill related to Vote on Account, the official release said.

Supplementary demands for grants for the year 2023-24 will also be tabled in the House and passed, it added.

The BJP formed the new Rajasthan government in December after winning 115 seats out of the 199. PTI AG RPA