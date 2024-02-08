Rajasthan FM proposes high-tech city near Jaipur in interim Budget 2024-25

Jaipur, Feb 8 (PTI) Rajasthan Finance Minister Diya Kumari on Thursday announced a provision to develop a high-tech city near Jaipur in the interim Budget for 2024-25.

Advertisment

Drawing the attention of the House towards the mounting pressure on facilities in big cities of the country and unemployment problems faced by the youths, Kumari said several states have successfully developed satellite cities to resolve the issue.

Kumari, also the deputy chief minsiter, highlighted the success of Pune's tech hub near Mumbai, Cyberabad near Hyderabad, and Gift City near Ahmedabad, adding that the 'Gati Shakti' scheme introduced by Prime Minister Narendra assists in building satellite cities.

She said Jaipur city is facing a similar problem with its population crossing over 40 lakh and the tech city will be built to solve this crisis.

Kumari on Thursday presented the BJP government's first Budget after the party was voted to power in Rajasthan in December last year. PTI AG RPA