Jaipur: Rajasthan witnessed cold and dry weather over the past 24 hours while fog was witnessed at isolated places in the Udaipur and Kota divisions, the Meteorological Centre here said on Saturday.

According to the weather office, minimum temperature dipped sharply in several parts of the state, with Karauli being the coldest place in the state at 3.1 degrees Celsius.

Pali recorded a low of 3.4 degrees Celsius, Anta 4.5 degrees, Dausa 4.7 degrees, Alwar 5.2 degrees, Nagaur 5.3 degrees, Lunkaransar 5.8 degrees and Sirohi 6.2 degrees Celsius.

Jaipur, the state's capital, recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning.

Barmer was the hottest place in the state, registering a maximum temperature of 29.0 degrees Celsius, the department said.

The Met office said the weather is likely to remain dry and cold across Rajasthan in the coming days.