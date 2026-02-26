Rajasthan forest dept to host Sambhar bird festival on Feb 27

Jaipur, Feb 26 (PTI) The Rajasthan Forest Department will organise a bird festival on February 27 at Sambhar Lake, located about 80 km from the state capital, officials said on Thursday.

According to the officials, the 'Sambhar Bird Festival' will be held at the interpretation centre premises at Kochya Ki Dhani. The event aims to raise awareness about the rich biodiversity of the lake, its wetland ecosystem and the importance of migratory birds that arrive there every year.

To encourage participation of the younger generation, the department will organise various competitions for school students, the officials said. Theme-based stalls will also be set up, where visitors can observe bird species using binoculars, cameras and drones.

A major attraction of the festival will be a photo exhibition highlighting rare bird species found in the Sambhar region and their life cycles. A live demonstration of the traditional salt production process at the lake will be presented to familiarise visitors with the local livelihood and heritage, the officials said.

Competitions on bird awareness and painting will be organised for students and winners will be felicitated at the conclusion of the programme, they added. PTI SDA AKY