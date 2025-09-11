Rajasthan: Former BJP MLA's house attacked, relatives assaulted

Jaipur, Sep 11 (PTI) A group of people attacked the house of former BJP MLA Bachchu Bansiwal in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district and assaulted his relatives on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Bayana. Some of the attackers were armed with sticks and rods.

On receiving information about the incident, local police rushed to the spot to control the situation. According to preliminary investigation, an old dispute was the reason behind the attack, police said.

Following the incident, additional police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. An FIR has been lodged in the matter, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Hariram Kumawat said Bansiwal's cousin Kamal Singh and others were at home when around 50-60 people reached there. Of these, seven attackers were carrying sticks, which they used them to beat Kamal Singh, Bansiwal's uncle and younger brother.

Kamal Singh has been admitted to RBM Hospital for treatment. Efforts are being made to trace the attackers, the officer said. PTI SDA DIV DIV