Rajasthan: Former CM flags 'delay' in clearing dues under govt health scheme

Jaipur, Feb 7 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday criticised the state government over alleged delays in payments under the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS), claiming that pensioners and ailing government employees were facing difficulties in accessing medicines.

In a statement, Gehlot said while Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma made "big claims" comparing the performance of the present government with the previous dispensation, the ground situation was different.

"Today, elderly pensioners and even government employees suffering from illnesses are struggling to get medicines," he alleged.

Gehlot claimed that dues of medicine vendors under the RGHS had risen to around Rs 800 crore. He said although the rules mandate payment within 21 days, files had remained pending for nearly six months, leading to medicine stores refusing supplies under the scheme.

"As a result, elderly pensioners are returning empty-handed from medical stores and are being forced to bear the burden of expensive private treatment," the former chief minister said.

He said criticising the previous government was easy, but ensuring continuity of public services was a challenge.

Urging the chief minister to act, Gehlot said the government should move beyond speeches and ensure immediate clearance of pending payments so that beneficiaries do not suffer.