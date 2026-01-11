Rajasthan: Former minister Mahendrajit Singh Malviya set to return to Congress

Jaipur, Jan 11 (PTI) Mahendrajit Singh Malviya, a tribal leader from the Vagad region, is set to rejoin the Congress, and has left the BJP, party leader Govind Singh Dotasra said on Sunday.

Malviya, a minister in the previous Congress government, has met top party leaders, he said.

Dotasra, the state Congress president, said Malviya admitted that leaving the Congress was a "historic blunder." Malviya has written to the party to rejoin it, he said.

"In his application, Malviya has clearly said that quitting the Congress was his mistake. He has written that he only got respect in the Congress and that joining the BJP was a historic blunder," Dotasra said.

The state Congress chief said Malviya's request would be placed before the party's disciplinary committee.

"After that, we will discuss it with senior leaders and prepare a report, which will be sent to the party high command through the party's state in-charge, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. Everything will depend on the decision of the high command," he said.

Malviya told reporters, "I am set to join Congress. I have met party top leaders and conveyed my feelings." "MGNREGA payments are pending for months, and farmers are not getting fertilisers. I wrote several letters to the chief minister and the state BJP president, but nothing came out of it," he said.

The expectation that the "double-engine government" would help in getting work done fast did not happen, he said.