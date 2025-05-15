Rajasthan: Four including 3 girls drown in pond in Jaipur while trying to save each other

Jaipur, May 15 (PTI) Four people, including three girls, drowned in a pond in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Thursday after one of them slipped into the water and the others jumped in to save her, police said.

The incident occurred in Kakadiyan Ki Dhani village in Dudu area when the group, which had gone to graze goats, stopped near a pond in a field and decided to take a bath, they said.

Dudu Station House Officer (SHO) Rammilan said 18-year-old Kamlesh Devi entered the water first and slipped while bathing. As she began to drowning, 20-year-old Vinod Kumar, Rameshwari and Hema Bavariya --aged 18 -- jumped in to rescue her but all of them drowned.

Their friends, who were on the shore, rushed to alert family members and villagers. Police were informed through the control room and a rescue operation was launched with the help of locals.

"After nearly three hours of effort, all four bodies were recovered from the water," the SHO said.

The four were residents of the same village and had gone out together to graze goats earlier in the day, police added.

The bodies have been sent to the mortuary at Dudu Hospital for post-mortem examination.