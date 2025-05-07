Rajasthan: Four including 3 of family killed in car accident on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Kota

Kota, May 7, (PTI) Four people, including a family of three, were killed after their car slammed into a speedometer pole in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway around 11 pm on Tuesday when a couple and their daughter, along with the car driver and another person were en route to Uttar Pradesh from Gujarat, a police officer said.

Ramganj Mandi Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Singh Sikarwal said the car collided against a speedometre pole on the expressway near Sunkhedi pullia.

He said Satish Chand Goyal (45), his wife Kusum and car diver Shailendra Singh died on the spot in the accident while the couple's daughter Ritika (20) was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Sikarwal said that Vishal, who was injured in the accident, was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday morning.

According to the officer, the couple and their daughter hailed from Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh while the car driver and Vishal were residents of Chapra district in Bihar. Goyal was a supervisor in a private firm while Singh was a labour contractor.

The bodies have been kept in a mortuary for post-mortem which will will be conducted after their family members arrive, the SHO said.