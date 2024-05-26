Rajasthan: Four killed in two separate accidents in Kota, Bundi

Kota(Rajasthan) May 26 (PTI) Four people were killed in two separate accidents in Kota and Bundi, police said on Sunday.

According to police, on Sunday morning, a pickup vehicle carrying nine members from Beawar in Ajmer overturned at the Basoli turn at around 6.30 am, SHO at Hindoli police station in Bundi district, Pawan Kumar Meena said.

The accident killed a man and a woman and injured seven other family members who were rushed to a hospital, he said.

The deceased persons were identified as Mangilal (45) and Lalibai (45) and were sent for post-mortem, he added.

In another incident, on Saturday evening, a 14-year-old boy along with his uncle, travelling on a motorcycle, died when a speeding truck hit them from behind on the NH 52 near the Dara railway in the Kota district, police said.

The deceased were identified as Yogesh and his uncle, Ramkumar Suthar (48), residents of Kudayla village, SHO at the Modak police station Yogesh Sharma said.

The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem and a case was registered against the truck driver who managed to flee, the SHO said. PTI COR HIG HIG