Rajasthan: Free eye care camp to be held in Ramdevra

Jaipur, Jun 13 (PTI) Over 1 lakh people are expected to receive free eye care at a medical camp to be held during an upcoming fair in Rajasthan's Ramdevra town, officials said on Wednesday.

The announcement was made during a press conference organised by Saksham, a social service organisation focused on health and disability issues.

'Netra Kumbh', the eye care camp, will be conducted for 33 days from August 1 to September 2 in memory of Baba Ramdev Pir, who his followers say took 'samadhi' at the age of 33 in the 14th century.

Chandrashekhar, National Organising Secretary of Saksham, said the initiative aims to raise awareness about eye health, especially among the youth who are increasingly exposed to prolonged screen time.

"The goal is aligned with the vision to help people preserve their eyesight and see this beautiful creation of God for a hundred years," he said.

The camp will be organised in collaboration with the Rajasthan government and several social and religious organisations. Spread across six acres in Ramdevra near Pokhran, the setup will include seven German hangars, with 50 OPDs, spectacle distribution counters, accommodation for doctors and volunteers, and dining facilities.

According to Saksham, the target is to examine and treat over 1.25 lakh people during the camp. Daily operations will include the examination of 4,000-5,000 people, on-the-spot prescription glasses, and free medicines.

Those requiring surgeries like cataract removal will be referred to nearby government or private hospitals in their home districts for free treatment.

Each day, the camp will be staffed by around 20 ophthalmologists, 50 optometrists, and 300 volunteers.

The organisation also plans to use the event to raise awareness about eye donation and encourage public participation through spiritual leaders and community influencers.