Rajasthan: Fresh western disturbance likely to bring light rain; dip in temperature expected

Jaipur, Nov 1 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan are likely to receive light rainfall and experience a drop in temperature over the next few days due to the impact of a new weather system, the Meteorological Centre here said on Saturday.

According to the MeT office, a depression over the Arabian Sea weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area (WML) earlier in the day. Under its influence, isolated light rainfall is expected in Udaipur and Kota divisions on Saturday and Sunday, while the weather in most other parts of the state will remain dry.

The department said a fresh western disturbance is likely to become active from November 3, bringing light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder in some areas of Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Kota divisions between November 3 and 4.

Cloudy conditions are also likely over parts of the Bikaner division, it added.

From November 5 onwards, the weather is expected to turn dry across the state for about a week. The influence of northerly winds may lead to a 2-4 degrees drop in minimum temperatures, particularly during the early morning and night hours, the weather office said.